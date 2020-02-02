Wright-Hennepin members donate $68,000 to area organizations

Wright-Hennepin Cooperative Electric Association members who participate in Operation Round Up (ORU) donated grants totaling $68,000 in January. ORU has awarded more than $4 million since it began in 1994.
ORU participants allow their electric bills to be rounded up to the nearest dollar. The rounded amount is then used for donations to fund local programs. More than 87% of WH’s members participate in the ORU program and contribute a total of approximately $19,000 each month. ORU’s board manages the generated money, which is held in a trust fund. Through a selection process and review of guidelines, the ORU trust board evaluates funding requests on a bimonthly basis.
The ORU trust board awarded the following donations on behalf of WH members at their December meeting:
• $5,000 — Community Toys for Tots, funds to support toys donated to needy children at Christmas.
• $1,500 — Annandale, MN C.A.S.T. for Kids, funds to purchase fishing equipment for kids with special needs.
• $4,000 — Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities, funds to support Voyageur, an environmental camp, located in Mound, Minn.
• $5,000 — Monticello Area Timber Bay/Youth Investment Foundation, funds to purchase new furnishings, program equipment and transportation van tires.
• $2,500 — Open Doors for Youth, funds to support Connections program for immediate access to basic needs.
• $3,000 — Angel Bears of Love, funds to support the gift of an Angel Bear to children and adults with life threatening diseases.
• $7,500 — Angel Foundation, funds to support financial assistance program for adult cancer patients.
• $10,000 — Cokato Charitable Trust, funds for a new disability van for those in wheelchairs and with other disabilities.
• $2,000 — Community Area Busing, funds to provide safe transportation for Minnetrista, Mound, Orono, St. Bonifacius and Spring Park.
• $3,000 — Helping Paws, funds to support assistant dog training for those with physical disabilities and veterans with PTSD.
• $2,000 — Relate Counseling Center, funds to support answering service and on-call counselors.
• $500 — SAM Quilters, funds to support quilting needs. Quilts are distributed to individuals suffering from illness, disaster or financial need.
• $2,000 — Senior Community Services, funds to support the HOME program in Wright County. The HOME program provides chore and maintenance services to low-income older adults.
• $10,000 — WeCAN, funds to assist less fortunate with emergency assistance.
• $10,000 — Community Action Partnership of Hennepin County, funds to provide low-income Energy Assistance.
Those interested in ORU funds can find an application and learn more about the types of activities ORU supports by visiting WH’s website at bit.ly/2Jvv6gv, sending an email to oru@whe.org or calling Lisa and leaving a message at 763)-477-3000 extension 6126.
Wright-Hennepin Cooperative Electric Association is a member-owned, not-for-profit electric utility that provides power to rural Wright County and western Hennepin County. The cooperative has been a corporate citizen to the area since 1937 and currently serves more than 50,000 electric accounts. It is headquartered in Rockford.
