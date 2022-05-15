Wright-Hennepin Cooperative Electric Association (WH) members who participate in Operation Round Up (ORU) donated grants totaling $16,284 in April 2022. ORU has awarded more than $4.6 million since it began in 1994.
ORU participants allow their electric bills to be rounded up to the nearest dollar. The rounded amount is then used for donations to fund local programs. Approximately 90% of WH’s members participate in the ORU program and contribute a total of approximately $19,500 each month. ORU’s board manages the generated money, which is held in a trust fund. Through a selection process and review of guidelines, the ORU trust board evaluates funding requests on a bimonthly basis.
The ORU trust board awarded the following donations on behalf of WH members at their April meeting:
• $1,000, CAST for Kids, funds to provide fishing equipment for special needs kids.
• $6,000, Community Toys for Tots, funds to supplement the toy donations received in the age groups that are short.
• $2,500, TreeHouse, Inc, funds to support the cost of one van for 3 months of the year.
• $300, Watertown-Mayer Post Prom Committee, funds for drug free safe all night party.
• $5,000, Gillespie Center, funds to support activities and programs for seniors.
Those interested in ORU funds can find an application and learn more about the types of activities ORU supports by visiting WH’s website at bit.ly/2Jvv6gv, sending an email to oru@whe.org or calling the Administrator to the Trust, Lisa, and leaving a message at 763-477-3000 extension 6126.
Wright-Hennepin Cooperative Electric Association is a member-owned, not-for-profit electric utility that provides power to rural Wright County and western Hennepin County. The cooperative has been a corporate citizen to the area since 1937 and currently serves more than 57,500 electric accounts. It is headquartered in Rockford.
