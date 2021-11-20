Wright-Hennepin Cooperative Electric Association members who participate in Operation Round Up recently donated grants totaling $68,150 in November. The round up has awarded more than $4.7 million since it began in 1994.
The participants allow their electric bills to be rounded up to the nearest dollar. The rounded amount is then used for donations to fund local programs. Approximately 90% of WH’s members participate in the ORU program and contribute a total of approximately $19,500 each month. ORU’s board manages the generated money, which is held in a trust fund. Through a selection process and review of guidelines, the ORU trust board evaluates funding requests on a bimonthly basis.
The ORU trust board awarded the following area donations on behalf of WH members at their October meeting:
• $5,000 to Crescent Cove — Funds for the respite care program for children with life-threatening conditions.
• $10,000 to LSS Crisis Nursery — Funds to support parents in crisis and to keep children safe.
• $8,000 to MN Adult and Teen Challenge — Funds to support the “Know the Truth” drug prevention program.
• $6,000 to Senior Community Services — Funds to support the HOME Program in Wright County.
• $7,500 to Society of St. Vincent de Paul (St. Michael-Albertville Chapter) — Funds to help families in need.
• $10,000 to True Friends — Funds to support capital upgrade of exterior improvements of cabins at Camp Courage.
Those interested in round up funds, can find an application and learn more about the types of activities the program supports by visiting WH’s website at bit.ly/2Jvv6gv, sending an email to oru@whe.org or calling the Administrator to the Trust, Lisa, and leaving a message at 763-477-3000 extension 6126.
Wright-Hennepin Cooperative Electric Association is a member-owned, not-for-profit electric utility that provides power to rural Wright County and western Hennepin County. The cooperative has been a corporate citizen to the area since 1937 and currently serves more than 55,000 electric accounts. It is headquartered in Rockford.
