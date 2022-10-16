Wright-Hennepin Cooperative Electric Association (WH) members who participate in Operation Round Up (ORU) recently donated grants totaling $49,250 in August. ORU has awarded more than $4.6 million since it began in 1994.

ORU participants allow their electric bills to be rounded up to the nearest dollar. The rounded amount is then used for donations supporting local programs. Approximately 90% of WH’s members participate in the ORU program, contributing a total of approximately $20,260 each month. ORU’s board manages the donated money, which is held in a trust fund. Through a selection process and review of guidelines, the ORU trust board evaluates funding requests on a bimonthly basis.

