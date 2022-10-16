Wright-Hennepin Cooperative Electric Association (WH) members who participate in Operation Round Up (ORU) recently donated grants totaling $49,250 in August. ORU has awarded more than $4.6 million since it began in 1994.
ORU participants allow their electric bills to be rounded up to the nearest dollar. The rounded amount is then used for donations supporting local programs. Approximately 90% of WH’s members participate in the ORU program, contributing a total of approximately $20,260 each month. ORU’s board manages the donated money, which is held in a trust fund. Through a selection process and review of guidelines, the ORU trust board evaluates funding requests on a bimonthly basis.
The ORU trust board donated the following on behalf of WH members at their August meeting:
• $10,000 to True Friends, funds to support capital upgrades of exterior improvements of cabins at Camp Courage.
• $10,000 to WeCan, funds to provide needy with emergency assistance.
• $5,000 to Annandale Youth First, Inc., funds to provide student to student mentorship programs.
• $5,000 to Pay It Forward Fund, funds for breast cancer victims to pay for utilities, housing, medical, transportation, phone, or food.
• $5,000 to RiverWorks, funds to support food shelf with client increases.
• $5,000 toWishes and More, funds to support the wishes of 11 children with terminal or life-threatening diseases.
• $3,000 to Central MN Mental Health Center, funds to support programs by keeping costs down for clients, and reduced-cost transportation.
• $2,500 to SOAR Regional Arts, funds for youth scholarship for the performing arts.
• $2,500 to Wright County Health and Human Services, funds for Special Needs Fund.
• $750 to St. Joseph the Worker Angel Quilters, funds to purchase quilting supplies.
• $500 to Social Action Ministry Quilters, funds to purchase quilting supplies.
Those interested in ORU funds can find an application and learn more about the types of activities ORU supports by visiting bit.ly/2Jvv6gv, sending an email to oru@whe.org or calling the Administrator to the Trust, Lisa, and leaving a message at 763)-477-3000 extension 6126.
Wright-Hennepin Cooperative Electric Association is a member-owned, not-for-profit electric utility that provides power to rural Wright County and western Hennepin County. The cooperative has been a corporate citizen to the area since 1937 and currently serves more than 55,000 electric accounts. It is headquartered in Rockford.
