Wright-Hennepin Cooperative Electric Association hosted its second annual Electric Vehicle Ride and Drive Event Sept. 22, in tandem with Drive Electric MN, inviting the cooperative’s members to learn more about EVs.
Approximately 200 people attended, and 114 members test drove a variety of EVs. The event was hosted just ahead of Drive Electric Week (Sept. 23 – Oct. 2), a week dedicated to raising awareness of the benefits of EVs.
Vehicles available for test drives were provided by local dealerships and included a Ford F-150 Lightning, a Rivian R1T, a Polestar 2, a Volkswagen ID.4, and two Audi e-tron SUVs.
Members also had the opportunity to learn about EVs from approximately 15 fellow members who brought their personal EVs to display. The event included electric bikes from Trailhead Cycling, an electric utility terrain vehicle from Davis Motor Sports, and representatives from Great River Energy and Drive Electric MN.
WH was also available to discuss its EV programs, charging options and rebates. This year’s event also offered free ice cream, a DJ, and a food truck.
“WH has a variety of EV programs and information to offer our members, and this is a chance to help educate members about them,” said WH President and CEO Tim Sullivan. “Member involvement is important to WH and events like this provide a valuable opportunity for members to experience a variety of electric options for themselves.”
Wright-Hennepin Cooperative Electric Association is a member-owned, not-for-profit electric utility that provides power to rural Wright County and western Hennepin County. The cooperative has been a corporate citizen to the area since 1937 and currently serves more than 55,000 electric accounts. It is headquartered in Rockford.
