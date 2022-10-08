Wright-Hennepin Cooperative Electric Association hosted its second annual Electric Vehicle Ride and Drive Event Sept. 22, in tandem with Drive Electric MN, inviting the cooperative’s members to learn more about EVs.

Approximately 200 people attended, and 114 members test drove a variety of EVs. The event was hosted just ahead of Drive Electric Week (Sept. 23 – Oct. 2), a week dedicated to raising awareness of the benefits of EVs.

