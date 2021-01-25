Wright-Hennepin Cooperative Electric Association members who participate in Operation Round Up recently donated grants totaling $26,700 in December. ORU has awarded more than $4.2 million since it began in 1994.
ORU participants allow their electric bills to be rounded up to the nearest dollar. The rounded amount is then used for donations to fund local programs. More than 87% of WH’s members participate in the ORU program and contribute a total of approximately $19,000 each month. ORU’s board manages the generated money, which is held in a trust fund. Through a selection process and review of guidelines, the ORU trust board evaluates funding requests on a bimonthly basis.
The ORU trust board awarded the following donations on behalf of WH members at their December meeting:
• $300, Delano Graduation Party, funds to support 2020-21 all-night graduation party.
• $2,500, Open Doors for Youth, funds to provide safe and welcoming facilities for homeless youth.
• $3,000, Angel Bears of Love, funds to support the gift of an Angel Bear to children and adults with life-threatening diseases.
• $7,500, Angel Foundation, funds to support financial assistance program for adult cancer patients.
• $500, Angel Quilters, funds for quilting supplies to make quilts for youth in need.
• $5,400, Freedom Farm, funds to provide scholarships to girls from Village Ranch.
• $3,000, Helping Paws, Inc, funds to support assistant dog training for those with physical disabilities and veterans with PTSD.
• $2,000, Relate Counseling Center, funds to support answering services and on-call counselors.
• $2,500, Rise, funds to develop employment opportunities for people with disabilities.
Those interested in ORU funds can find an application and learn more about the types of activities ORU supports by visiting WH’s website at bit.ly/2Jvv6gv, sending an email to oru@whe.org or calling Lisa and leaving a message at 763-477-3000 extension 6126.
Wright-Hennepin Cooperative Electric Association is a member-owned, not-for-profit electric utility that provides power to rural Wright County and western Hennepin County. The cooperative has been a corporate citizen to the area since 1937 and currently serves more than 55,000 electric accounts. It is headquartered in Rockford.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.