Wright County Public Health has been releasing its weekly COVID-19 dashboard.
Last week witnessed Wright County surpassing 100 deaths attributed to the pandemic.
The number of new confirmed cases has continued a three-week trend of low numbers. Over the last week, 370 new cases were reported, bringing the county’s total to 11,487.
Seventeen cases required hospitalization last week, bringing the county total to 442, one case required Intensive Care Unit treatment (now at 72 overall) and seven more deaths were reported – taking the county total to 101 deaths of Wright County residents.
