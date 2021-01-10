In mid-December, the Minnesota State Legislature approved a Minnesota Small Business Relief Grant package to assist small businesses damaged by the COVID-19 pandemic and specifically losses directly resulting from Executive Order 20-99 signed by Gov. Tim Walz that forced businesses like restaurants, bars, theaters and gyms to once again shut down or greatly reduce access to the public.
Under the formula for the small business grant program, Wright County’s allocation will be approximately $2.7 million. This was anticipated to be available around Jan. 11. As it did with CARES Act funds, the Wright County Board of Commissioners has authorized extending business grants to local small businesses most deeply impacted by the pandemic.
Commissioner Darek Vetsch explained that the Wright County program will target those in most need of immediate funding assistance.
“The state has recognized that many small businesses in Minnesota have been struggling to survive since COVID forced closures back in the spring and again in November. This program has many similarities to what Wright County set up with its CARES Act allocation, but, with any state- or federal-run program, there are going to be guidelines that small businesses will have to meet in order to be eligible,” Vetsch said.
Businesses will be divided into three groups: those specifically earmarked for multiple small-business funding sources (table service restaurants, gyms, theaters, entertainment-related businesses, etc.); sole proprietor businesses that may only have one employee (hairdresser, barber, DJ’s, photo studios, cake bakers, etc.); and nonprofits and promoters of performing arts, sports and similar events in facilities (youth sports, county fairs, camps, etc.).
Wright County staff is in the process of setting up an application portal that will be available on the county website (co.wright.mn.us) and allow business owners to fill out their applications electronically.
Vetsch pointed out that there will be quite a bit of documentation required to demonstrate a business loss. Including the impact was the result of Executive Order 20-99 or previous Executive Orders that shut down or greatly curtailed the ability for small businesses to operate as normal.
“There are certain hoops you have to jump through because the state will be conducting a stringent audit of how the funds were allocated. Therefore, those seeking assistance will have to provide the background materials to quantify their business losses,” Vetsch said. “Small business owners will have to provide their federal tax return, profit/loss statements for the final two quarters of 2019 and all of 2020, a current business filing with the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office, a business eligible expense worksheet with the supporting receipts, acknowledgment that the eligible expenses have not or will not be reimbursed from another funding source and, in the case of home-based businesses, that the home-based business is that person’s primary source of income. There will be a lot that goes into this process.”
Depending on the number of employees, a small business can request up to $20,000 ($6,000 for a home-based business). The application process is expected to close Monday, Feb. 8. All funds are expected to be disbursed by Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Vetsch said the biggest unknown, at the moment, is how many small businesses will apply and how many will be awarded grant funds for eligible expenses. He said that the three-tiered grouping of business classifications is an attempt to provide relief for as many businesses as possible.
Wright County will keep residents who are considering applying for the relief grant funds apprised of the progress of the funds being received from the state and going live with its electronic application process via the county website and social media platforms. Each application will be reviewed by the Wright County Business Relief Committee. Each eligible application will be forwarded to the Wright County Board of Commissioners for approval and fund disbursement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.