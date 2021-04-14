Bill Kenyon recognition

Detective Kenyon receives recognition from Special Agent Michael Paul. 

 Photo courtesy of the Wright County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page

Wright County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bill Kenyon recently received a special letter of recognition from the Minneapolis Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Detective Kenyon received this letter of recognition from Special Agent in Charge Michael Paul for his work on a Criminal Sexual Conduct case from 2018. Detective Kenyon’s work on that Wright County case was instrumental in not only his case but also a Federal case conducted by the F.B.I. with the same suspect. The Federal Case led to additional child pornography charges. The Sheriff’s Office and the F.B.I. are very thankful for the work that Detective Kenyon put in on this case.

