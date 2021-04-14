Wright County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bill Kenyon recently received a special letter of recognition from the Minneapolis Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Detective Kenyon received this letter of recognition from Special Agent in Charge Michael Paul for his work on a Criminal Sexual Conduct case from 2018. Detective Kenyon’s work on that Wright County case was instrumental in not only his case but also a Federal case conducted by the F.B.I. with the same suspect. The Federal Case led to additional child pornography charges. The Sheriff’s Office and the F.B.I. are very thankful for the work that Detective Kenyon put in on this case.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.