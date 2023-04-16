Looking for something fun to do this summer? Passionate about supporting your local community? Want to know more about what happens at community events? Ever wonder what happens behind the scenes at the Wright County Sheriff’s Office?
If you answered “yes” to any of these questions (or know someone who would), the Wright County Sheriff’s Reserve (WCSR) just might be the opportunity for you. The WCSR unit has been supporting the community for more than 45 years and is made up of people just like you.
They are volunteers that come from every walk of life, donating more than 4,000 hours of their time each year. If you have been to a city event, parade, rodeo, or the Wright County Fair, you might have seen them and not even realized who they were.
As a WCSR team member, you will have a unique opportunity to work with the community supporting most of the major events throughout Wright County. WCSR also supports the Sheriff’s Office at youth ATV/snowmobile safety training, supplemental patrols, emergency callouts and a variety of other events.
The Wright County Sheriff’s Reserve provides all the required training and equipment. All you need to bring is a passion to support the community and a great attitude. No law enforcement training is required, however for those who are interested in a career in law enforcement, this is a great way to get some early exposure to the career and get to meet many of the officers and deputies in and around Wright County.
The Reserve unit will be hosting an informational meeting from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, April 20. Join WCSR in the upstairs Community Room at the Law Enforcement Center, 3800 Braddock Ave. NE, Buffalo. Join at any time during the evening. There will be a brief presentation at 6:30 p.m. and on-site interviews for anyone who is interested in joining the team. To learn more, go to co.wright.mn.us/931/Sheriffs-Reserves.
