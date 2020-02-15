Pursuant to Minnesota Statute 207A.11, a Presidential Nomination Primary will be Tuesday, March 3, in the State of Minnesota, the County of Wright.
Presidential nomination primary voters must be registered to vote pursuant to Minnesota Statute 201.054, subd. 1.
Nomination primary voters must also request the ballot of the major political party for whose candidate the individual wishes to vote. Polling place election judges must record in the polling place roster the name of the major political party whose ballot the voter requested. The county auditor must include the name of the major political party whose ballot the voter requested with the voting history of the nomination primary election.
The major political party ballot selected by a nomination primary voter is private data, except that it will be shared with the chairs of the major political parties in the State of Minnesota.
All Wright County polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
On the ballot for Republicans is President Donald Trump. On the ballot for Democrats are Deval Patrick, Tom Steyer, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Julián Castro, John K. Delaney, Marianne Williamson, Bernie Sanders, Andrew Yang, Elizabeth Warren, Tulsi Gabbard, Michael R. Bloomberg, Joseph Biden, Cory Booker, Michael Bennet and uncommitted.
Polling places in this area include Albertville P1, STMA Middle School West, 11343 50th St. NE; Albertville P2, St. Albert Parish Center, 11400 57th St. NE; Hanover P2, City Hall, 11250 5th St.; Hanover P3, Wright County Government Center - mail ballot; Rockford, Community Center, 7600 County Rd. 50; St. Michael P1A, STMA High School, 5800 Jamison Ave. NE; and St. Michael P1B, STMA Middle School East, 4862 Naber Ave. NE.
