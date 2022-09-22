A multi-million non-profit clinic is bringing dental care to the people of Wright County.

Community Dental Care, in cooperation with Wright County and the Wright County Dental Access Workgroup, has opened a dental clinic at the Wright County Government Center in Buffalo will bring dental care to the for uninsured and underinsured people throughout not only the county, but the region.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments