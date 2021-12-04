The Dec. 31 deadline to file for homestead for taxes payable in 2022 is quickly approaching. If a Wright County property is not currently homesteaded, find out if it may qualify and what property owners must do to change the homestead status of the property. This will affect the amount of property tax residents pay in 2022, and it may affect eligibility for a property tax refund.
Has someone purchased or moved into a property in the past year? Visit the Wright County assessor’s office website to file a homestead application if you or a qualifying relative occupy the property as a homestead on or before Dec. 31.
What is a qualifying relative? For agricultural or residential property, a qualifying relative includes the grandparent, stepparent, stepchild, uncle, aunt, nephew, niece, child, grandchild, sibling or parent of the owner or owner’s spouse.
Contact the assessor’s office by Dec. 31, if the use of the property owned or occupy as a qualifying relative has changed during the past year. People must apply on or before Dec. 31. Once homestead is granted, annual applications are not necessary unless they are requested by the county assessor. If people sell, move or for any reason no longer qualify for the homestead classification, they are required to notify the county assessor within 30 days for the change in homestead status.
More details about homestead applications are available on the Wright County website at co.wright.mn.us. People can contact the Wright County Assessor’s Office through their website, their email at homestead@co.wright.mn.us or phone: 763-682-7367.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.