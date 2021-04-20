There is going to be a lot of activity in Wright County parks, as several projects are scheduled to be completed in 2021. The list is as follows:
Bertram Campground Playground – Designed have been completed and equipment purchased. Installation expected in mid-May.
Collinwood Park Paving – The project has been bid out. The project may include an overlay on the existing pavement in the campground.
Interior Trail Improvement for Ney, Bertram and Stanley Eddy Parks – The contract has been executed. Work will begin in mid-May starting with Bertram Park, followed by Stanley Eddy Park and Ney Park.
Crow River Regional Trail – Work will be done during the summer and tied into to a Highway Department project.
Stanley Eddy/Alama Unit Restoration – Phase 2 of the restoration project with focus on establishing the Native Prairie Area within the Alama Unit.
Collinwood Native Prairie Restoration – Parks & Recreation received a grant through the Conservation Partnership Program The grant will provide funds to restore 30 acres of Native Prairie in two areas of Collinwood Park.
Bertram Chain of Lakes South Trailhead Expansion – This project began last fall Class 5 aggregate will be graded after current county weight limit restrictions are removed.
