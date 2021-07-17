Nominations from county residents are now being sought for the 2021 Outstanding Senior Citizen Award for Wright County. The award recognizes outstanding senior citizens (70+) who have contributed their time and talent to benefit their community. They will be honored at the Wright County Fair on July 23.
The eligibility criteria for the outstanding senior are that they are a Minnesota resident and are 70 years of age. Only volunteer activities after the age of 65 for which there is no compensation (expect for reimbursed expenses) are considered. Winners at the county level will move on to compete at the state level at the Minnesota State Fair.
Nomination forms can be found at wrightcountyfair.org, or can be returned before July 9 to Nancy Betlzer at 3623 156th Street NW, Clearwater.
