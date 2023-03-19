The Opioid Funding Survey results reveal the Wright County community’s primary focus for Opioid Settlement spending. As national opioid settlement dollars begin to flow to Minnesota counties and cities, the Wright County Opioid Settlement Advisory Council completed a Funding Prioritization Survey to better understand how community members think the money should be spent.

The results show that the community prioritizes treatment and recovery strategies and prevention strategies to address the opioid epidemic. Respondents had the opportunity to rank those two categories, along with Criminal Justice and Harm Reduction.

