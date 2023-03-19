The Opioid Funding Survey results reveal the Wright County community’s primary focus for Opioid Settlement spending. As national opioid settlement dollars begin to flow to Minnesota counties and cities, the Wright County Opioid Settlement Advisory Council completed a Funding Prioritization Survey to better understand how community members think the money should be spent.
The results show that the community prioritizes treatment and recovery strategies and prevention strategies to address the opioid epidemic. Respondents had the opportunity to rank those two categories, along with Criminal Justice and Harm Reduction.
The overall results regarding percentage of funds that should be spent on each category:
- Treatment and Recovery: 34%
- Prevention: 30%
- Criminal Justice: 19%
- Harm Reduction: 17%
All the results can be found on the Council’s webpage at co.wright.mn.us under department and health and human services. The data will guide the council’s request for proposal, slated to be released in mid-2023. Wright County is positioned to receive more than $4 million over 18 years to be used for opioid-related initiatives.
There were 790 responses to the survey; six were incomplete and removed from data analysis. It was opened Dec. 22, 2022 to Feb. 3, 2023. There were both English and Spanish versions available. The survey report contains the demographic data of survey respondents.
