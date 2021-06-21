The Wright County Mentorship, Education, and Drug Awareness (MEADA) Coalition received a $125,000 per year, five-year grant in January of this year. Since then, they hired Lori Blaukat as the Drug-Free Communities Grant Coordinator through their fiscal partnership with Wright County Public Health.
Lori started in March and has been meeting with stakeholders throughout the county to increase community collaboration, which is one of two overarching goals in the grant. The second goal in the grant is to reduce substance use among youth which goes hand in hand with the first.
Administered by the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP), the Drug-Free Communities (DFC) Support Program grant funds community coalitions to build the capacity needed to prevent and reduce youth substance use. The contributions of DFC coalitions constitute a critical part of the Nation’s drug prevention infrastructure, as they are a catalyst for building capacity to implement local solutions to effect change.
There are currently 733 Drug-Free Communities (DFC) Grantees across the country and 22 right here in Minnesota. Eligible grantee coalitions like MEADA are comprised of community leaders like the Sheriff and Chief Deputy, the County Juvenile Unit Supervisor, the County Attorney, parents, youth, teachers, religious and fraternal organizations, health care and business professionals, public health and media. By involving the community in a solution-oriented approach, DFC also helps those youth at risk for substance use recognize that a vast majority of our Nation’s youth choose not to use alcohol and drugs.
DFC-funded communities have proven to be more effective in addressing these complex social issues and have demonstrated an increase in positive outcomes over communities that do not have DFC’s. The 2020 DFC National Cross-Site Evaluation Report found significant decreases in past 30-day prevalence of substance use, with the largest changes associated with decreased tobacco use among high school youth. Those youth in DFC communities reported significantly lower past 30-day use of alcohol and marijuana in 2019 as compared to a national sample. Wright County MEADA’s DFC grant will be focusing on alcohol, tobacco, and marijuana use in the next five years, so this data is encouraging.
MEADA plans to continue to build the community’s capacity through collaboration and education. In addition, Lori will be working closely with the Monticello School District to create a comprehensive, evidence-based prevention curriculum that can be duplicated throughout the other 9 districts. Also, in partnership with Wright County’s Health and Human Services, utilizing funds from the DFC grant, MEADA will be hosting two community forums on Aug. 12. This idea came about after Lori met with dozens of community leaders and it became evident that education surrounding addiction was needed on a large scale. There will be more information about these forums as we get closer to that date.
When asked about the DFC Grant, Christine Husom, Chair of MEADA, said, “We are excited that Wright County was awarded a 5-year Drug Free Communities grant that enabled us to hire a coordinator to assist us. We recognize prevention is key to reduce substance use and misuse in our community and we will identify strategies to educate parents and youth alike so we can accomplish that goal going forward.”
