Wright County has released a request for proposals link at co.wright.mn.us/1166/ to support opioid epidemic response strategies, including prevention, treatment, recovery, and harm reduction.

The goal is to fund projects in Wright County that will have high impact, particularly for Wright County communities most disproportionately impacted by the opioid crisis.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments