Wright County has released a request for proposals link at co.wright.mn.us/1166/ to support opioid epidemic response strategies, including prevention, treatment, recovery, and harm reduction.
The goal is to fund projects in Wright County that will have high impact, particularly for Wright County communities most disproportionately impacted by the opioid crisis.
Selected organizations will receive funding to implement an opioid epidemic response project using the opioid abatement strategies supported in Exhibit A of the Minnesota Opioids State-Subdivision Memorandum of Agreement, the link is at https://www.ag.state.mn.us/opioids/docs/MN_MoA.pdf.
Proposals are due by Wednesday, May 31, at 4 p.m.
“Over the next 18 years, we have the opportunity to have a significant impact on the lives of those affected by substance use,” said County Commissioner Tina Diedrick. “The Wright County Opioid Settlement Advisory Council has been working hard to ensure we’re spending money to save lives.”
The issuance of this RFP is the result of months of work by the Opioid Settlement Advisory Council. The Council, consisting of local professionals and interested community members, was developed by the Wright County Board of Commissioners to ensure settlement funds are used to save lives with equitable, evidence-based strategies.
