Wright County honors Domestic Violence Awareness Month

The Wright County Justice Center was illuminated in purple light in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The county has a group called Emerging Leaders, staff members from almost every department in the county. One of their objectives is perform a community outreach task and they chose to expand the conversation about domestic violence. If you enter a county facility, you will see several employees wearing purple ribbons. Thursday, Oct. 21, employees are being encouraged to wear purple as Oct. 21 is Domestic Violence Awareness Day. (Photo courtesy of Wright County)
