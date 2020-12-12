The Wright County Historical Society (WCHS) is taking its Festival of Trees on the road for 2020.

While the Wright County Heritage Center remains closed to the public, WCHS invites all residents to submit pictures and/or video (20 seconds maximum) of their own trees for a special “Road Show” edition of the society’s 14th annual event.

All entries will be posted on WCHS’s website, Facebook and Instagram locations starting Dec. 1 through Jan. 1.

Visitors to all sites can vote for their favorites, with the most combined votes winning WCHS Festival of Trees Medals in multiple categories.

Submissions can be e-mailed to info@wrighthistory.org.

To learn more about this year’s Festival of Trees visit wrighthistory.org.

