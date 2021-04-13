Wright County Health and Human Services has implemented Genesys Cloud as their contact center for improved customer experience.

The main Wright County Health and Human Services number remains 763-682-7400. Since March 31, callers should notice enhanced menu choices for faster service and reduced call transfers. Additional direct numbers will be published for certain programs.

The contact center enables employees to receive and respond to calls from the office as well as remote locations – efficiently and conveniently. Reporting will be streamlined, allowing for insight into staff performance and providing measurable data for decision-making.

Another advantage of the new system is future integration of multi-channel entry points such as web chat and texting, and automation capabilities.

Tags

Load comments