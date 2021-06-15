Next month, the Wright County Economic Development Authority (EDA) will begin fielding offers for the purchase and redevelopment of the Wright County Human Services Center, located at 1004 Commercial Drive in Buffalo near the intersection of Highway 55 and Highway 25.
The property is zoned B-3 Highway Commercial. The building itself is 33,020 square feet and, with the parking lot included, it sits on 3.27 acres. The building was constructed in 1984 and was originally used as a Pamida retail store. The building is a slab on grade, has a steel frame and steel panel exterior. The property has an estimated value of approximately $1.5 million. The building is expected to be vacated by mid-January 2022 when Health & Human Services employees are relocated to the new Wright County Government Center.
One of the primary purposes of Wright County creating an EDA was to market and sell the Human Services Building and the current Government Center in downtown Buffalo.
For those with questions, please contact Elizabeth Karels, Wright County Projects Administrator, at 763-684-8604 or email her at Elizabeth.Karels@co.wright.mn.us.
