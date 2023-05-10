Wright County Board proclaims May 7-13 Correctional Officers Week

(Photo courtesy of Wright County)

From left to right: Corrections Officer Eric Stemper, Corrections Officer Joseph Vollbrecht, Corrections Officer Nathan Roemer, Lieutenant Brandon Steen, Wright County Commissioner Chairman Darek Vetsch, Wright County Administrator Lee Kelly, Wright County Sheriff’s Office Jail Administrator Pat O’Malley, Corrections Officer Cynthia Dupont, and Corrections Officer Robert DuBois.

Every year, Wright County recognizes the largely unheralded work done by corrections officers and employees who work in our county jail. At its May 2 meeting, the Wright County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a proclamation naming May 7-13 as Correctional Officers and Employee Week in Wright County.

In 1984, President Ronald Reagan signed the proclamation creating National Correctional Officers Week. In 1996, Congress officially changed the name to National Correctional Officers and Employee Week – acknowledging all the men and women who play a role in supervising those in jails, prisons and community-based facilities throughout the country.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments