For about 9,000 mornings, Wright County Attorney Tom Kelly has driven to his job in Buffalo. Last Thursday, he did so for the last time. A 37-year employee in the Wright County Attorney’s Office – the last 22 as elected by county residents – Kelly has been a fixture around the Wright County Government Center and, in recent months, the new Justice Center.
Known as a man who proudly brought his No. 2 pencil to meetings – not necessarily a laptop, tablet or phone – Kelly announced Sept. 30 that he would be stepping down as Wright County Attorney to enjoy a much-deserved retirement.
“When I was putting together my retirement letter and was thinking about all the things I’ve been involved with in my 37 years, it really has been something I’ve been proud of,” Kelly said. “It’s been a remarkable career. I’ve enjoyed working with law enforcement all these years. I’ve worked with five sheriffs in my time with Wright County and many more police chiefs in Buffalo, Annandale and Howard Lake. The working relationship we’ve had has been amazing and something I’ll never forget.”
In 1990, Kelly was named Chief of the Criminal Division by then-County Attorney Wyman Nelson. One of his first acts was to meet with law enforcement leaders to create a cooperative atmosphere between the departments, because he believes good police work is the foundation of every prosecution. When Kelly looks at Wright County now, it’s a far cry from his first recollection of what would become his home area.
In March 1984, Kelly was offered $19,000 a year to come to Wright County to be an assistant prosecuting attorney – an opportunity he jumped at, saying, “It was the right opportunity with the right county for the right reasons.” When he first pulled into Buffalo at the intersection of Hwy. 55 and Hwy. 25, there was a stop light – the only one in town at that time.
When he began with Wright County, there were about 60,000 residents. Now that figure is 140,000. When he was hired in 1984, he was one of eight employees. Kelly’s office has 29 employees – 24 of whom he hired – and they have more than 500 years of combined work experience.
“I think I’ve been a pretty good judge of people over the years,” Kelly said. “I’ve always said that I hire the best people possible, stay the hell out of their way and let them do their job. That way, they take ownership. I’m really proud of that – how long people have decided to stay with the Wright County Attorney’s Office.”
Among those is Office Manager Cindy Hohl. She has worked alongside Kelly since day one and he credits her as being the glue that has held the office together over the decades.
Among his greatest achievements has been his commitment to young people in Wright County and trying to help steer them down the right path. He has spoken with more than 16,000 high school students over the last 25 years and has tried to teach life lessons and serve as a mentor to young people with their lives still ahead of them.
Part of Kelly’s personality has been his genuine compassion for the victims of crimes and their families. Kelly’s staff has never looked at their jobs in terms of conviction rates or percentages. He has preached to his attorneys to do the best they can to represent the citizens of Wright County and, more importantly, the victims and their families to the best of their ability.
“I’ve told my attorneys that this isn’t a sporting event with a win-loss record,” Kelly said. “If you get a verdict you disagree with, you have to look yourself in the mirror and be fine with that. There isn’t always going to be justice for the victims and their families. When you’re prosecuting a homicide case, the victim isn’t coming back, so there isn’t always justice that you can get for them. You hope for the best outcome and perhaps closure, but justice doesn’t come as easily. That’s the reality of it.”
Kelly had never firmly decided on a date that he would retire because he is still full of passion and drive and jumps headlong into the next challenge that presents itself. However, over the last year, the thought kept creeping into his mind that he wanted to spend more time with his wife Holly and their children Matt and Megan while he still has the energy and ambition to do whatever he chooses to.
The thoughts of retirement hit home a little harder when our world was effectively shut down by COVID-19 and Kelly began thinking more in terms of there being no better time than the present to hang up his shingle and ride off into retirement.
“I just didn’t want to be one of those people who work until you’re 70 and then you die at 71,” Kelly said. “It really started coming to the front of my brain about six months ago that this was a decision I should make. I’m not sure there was one moment where I said, ‘that’s it.’ It was a process and I finally got to the point where I accepted what my mind was telling me and decided the time was now, not two years from now at the end of my term.”
Kelly said he’ll miss that part of the ritual of saying goodbye to a respected friend and colleague – which so many over the years have considered Kelly.
Kelly doesn’t have immediate plans for the next chapter in his life. He joked, “People say, ‘Are you going to travel?’ I say, ‘Yeah. We might make it up to St. Michael or Otsego. We haven’t really thought it out. We’re just going to do it. There isn’t a roadmap to how you retire. It’s going to be new to me and Holly and we’ll figure it out as we go about it.”
But, he knows his office is in good hands and that, while it will be different without him, it likely won’t miss a beat.
“I’ve been blessed to have an amazing staff in this office,” Kelly said. “I’d like to think that I’m a good judge of character and saw something in each of them when I hired them. But, they have constantly showed me that I made the right decision – even years after I hired them. Sometimes people worry about how work will get done at their place of business when they’re gone. I don’t have to worry about that here…and neither do the residents of Wright County. They’re my legacy. My name was at the top of the letterhead, but there are lot of tremendous people here that have made our office what it is and what it will continue to be. That’s what I’m most proud of.”
