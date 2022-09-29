At its Sept. 20 meeting, the Wright County Board of Commissioners adopted its 2023 draft budget and certified levy with an increase in the levy of 3.8% – one of the lowest levy increases in the last decade. It was a difficult process to keep the levy increase as low as possible, but one the county board and staff felt was needed.

Wright County Administrator Lee Kelly said budgeting is a year-round process and that county staff, department heads and commissioners all worked together to minimize the levy increase because, even with a low levy number, residential property owners saw the valuations of their properties take one of the largest one-year spikes ever.

