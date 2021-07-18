The Wright County Fair is still taking applications for the Amateur Talent Show taking place at the Wright County Fair in Howard Lake on Thursday July 22, starting at 6 p.m. Auditions will take place on July 8 at 6 p.m. at the fairgrounds. Digital entries can also be sent in.
See the fair guide book or the fair website at wrightcountyfair.org for information.
Form is to be returned to: Nancy Betzler 3623 156th Street NW, Clearwater MN 55320, 320-558-2431
