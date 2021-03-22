The Wright County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two shooting deaths that happened on Friday, March 19, in the 4000 block of Woodhill Court in Rockford.

The Sheriff’s office said that at roughly 8:30 p.m., deputies responded to a Woodhill Court residence after neighbors reported seeing an unoccupied vehicle running in the driveway for over an hour. Responding deputies located an adult female and adult male inside the residence. Both were deceased from apparent gun shot wounds.  

While this is an ongoing investigation, sheriff’s investigators believe that the male found inside the home shot and killed the female before turning the gun on himself. The parties knew each other, and the Sheriff's Office is not looking for any additional suspects. Names of the victims will be released after all next of kin have been notified.

