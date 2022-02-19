Members of the World Taekwondo Academy Competition Team Jessica Lee, Alasan Ann, Lauren Lee, Ava Lee and their Coach Grandmaster Eui Yong Lee recently competed at the Major Taekwondo Event in the United Arab Emirates, Dubai.
Ava Lee, a 10th grader at Maple Grove High School, earns a gold medal at the Major Taekwondo Event.
Jessica Lee, a seventh grader at Osseo Middle School, earns a gold medal at the Major Taekwondo Event.
On Feb. 5 to 8, the World Taekwondo Academy Competition Team competed at this years first Major Taekwondo Event in the United Arab Emirates, Dubai.
The competition was fielded by over 1,400 athletes from around the world to start preparing for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Ava Lee a 10th grader at Maple Grove High School, and Jessica Lee a seventh grader at Osseo Middle School both brought home Gold medals in their respective divisions to start the year out on top. Alasan Ann a graduate of Maple Grove High School and Lauren Lee a senior at Maple Grove High School also participated and lost in the quarter finals to Croatia, and Russia.
The team is coached by Olympic Coach and Grandmaster Instructor Eui Yong Lee who will now prepare them for the next major event in Puerto Rico.
