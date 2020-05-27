The city of Dayton has announced that Hennepin County will begin road construction on North Diamond Lake Road (County Road 144) on June 1.

This project will be a mill and overlay with some full depth reclamation where needed. The project is anticipated to take four weeks to complete. Updates will continue to be provided as they are received.

If people have additional questions, contact Nick with Hennepin County at 612-543-4255.

