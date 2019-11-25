Words and actions matter in Albertville

With Principal John McDonald are front row, left to right, are McKenzie Allen, Ella Ryder, Alexandra MacPherson, Ava Koch and Lyla Young; Middle row: Drew Bryan, Evan Smith, Lucan Szaflarski, Leo Hall, Evelyn Aydt, Emme Pagenkopf and Jada Massaquoi. Back row: Savannah Lindboe, Colt Cota, Luke Lindquist, Abrienne Jallah, Chase Hillmer, Lucy Rousslange, and Zachary Wotta. Not Pictured: Julia Schoh and Charlotte Weber.

In November, Albertville Primary students and staff focused on the Character Counts pillar of Respect. The students learned how they can show respect to others in a variety of ways through words and actions. One student from each Kindergarten classroom was the recipient of this award.

