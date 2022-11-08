There’s a new sheriff in town in Hennepin County.
In the race for Hennepin County Sheriff, Dawanna Witt received approximately 64 percent of the vote, according to unofficial results from the Minnesota Secretary of State.
There’s a new sheriff in town in Hennepin County.
In the race for Hennepin County Sheriff, Dawanna Witt received approximately 64 percent of the vote, according to unofficial results from the Minnesota Secretary of State.
Her challenger Joseph Banks received approximately 35 percent.
“I am honored to be the next Sheriff of Hennepin County and would like to thank everyone who participated in our democratic process” Major Witt said in a news release. “With crime on the minds of so many Hennepin County residents, I believe my experience and message of focusing on safer communities and reform resonated. I am committed to leading the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) with experience, transparency, and compassion. As your next Sheriff, together we will build a safer and more equitable Hennepin County - a place where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.”
“I would also like to thank my opponent, Chief Banks,” Major Witt added. “In a time in which many political campaigns devolve into name-calling and ad hominem attacks, Chief Banks and I were able to focus on our respective visions for what the Office of Sheriff should be. I hope that more campaigns in the future can be as respectful and centered on the issues.”
Dawanna Witt began her law enforcement career as a detention deputy working in the Hennepin County Jail before joining the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office. She worked in many different roles in Dakota County, including becoming the first female captain in the agency’s history. She rejoined HCSO in 2019 as a major, overseeing the agency’s two largest divisions, Adult Detention and Court Security. In late 2022, she also took command of the Investigations Bureau.
According to a Sun Newspapers Voters Guide, when asked about the most important issues facing Hennepin County, she said violent crime, low youth engagement and law enforcement staffing
Current Sheriff David Hutchinson did not file for reelection and pleaded guilty to fourth-degree DWI earlier this year following an incident in December. Each term is four years.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.