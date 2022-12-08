The Clauses and their elves smile at Winterfest Dec. 3 at St. Michael City Hall. Their visit was sponsored by Tree of Life Wellness Center; Peggy S. Schumm, CPA, Ltd.; MidWestOne Bank; the St. Michael - Albertville Women of Today; and Shear Styles by Jane.
Children play with sled dog puppies at Winterfest Dec. 3.
A buttoned up crowd braves the cold for fun at Winterfest Dec. 3 at Town Center Park.
Visitors to Winterfest shiver in their boots while sled dogs appear content, casually napping in the snow.
Steady crowds proved that a little cold can’t stop a good time at the second annual Winterfest Dec. 3 at St. Michael City Hall and Town Center Park. Brought to the community by the City of St. Michael, the Rotary Club of St. Michael, Albertville and Shop STMA, the festivities celebrated what makes the longest season in Minnesota the most fun. There was a cardboard sled design competition, a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, a tree lighting ceremony, caroling, an ugly sweater contest, even a chance to hang out with sled dogs. Some residents even dressed their best and signed up for a slot to have their holiday card photos taken.
The event was made possible by the creativity and collaboration of more than 40 local organizations and businesses.
