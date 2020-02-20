The annual Wonders of Winter took place at Central Park of Maple Grove on Feb. 8. Participants were able to try some snowshoeing, kick sledding, fat tire bike riding, or ice skating. An ice sculptor was on hand to show ice carving talents. There were even horse-drawn wagon rides and a storyteller.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments