It has been an interesting year, to say the least, and Wright County Parks and Recreation has been working hard to come up with a plan to provide some activities for residents to get out and “Explore the Opportunities.”
Residents will notice that Wright County Parks are still offering its normal slate of winter activities this year, but there are some modifications to them as it had to adjust to the state guidance for COVID-19.
First off, the Nature Center at Robert Ney Regional Park is open for winter operations. Hours of operation are Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. This is no different than in years past.
Bathrooms in the building will be cleaned before opening and again at approximately 2 p.m. Wright County does require a face covering to enter the facility and plexiglass barriers will be installed at the rental counter for the protection of customers and staff. No equipment will be rented out twice during a day and all equipment that has been used will be cleaned and sanitized at the end of each day, so they are ready for use the next user. This will allow for approximately 18 hours of time between use on Saturday to Sunday.
For the Lantern Cross Country Ski events on Jan. 23 and Feb. 20, participants will need to reserve rental equipment in advance if they don’t have their own. Equipment is limited so reservations will be taken until equipment is unavailable. If people have their own equipment, the parks hope to see them on the trails. There will be no coffee, cider, and hot chocolate. Be mindful of the number of people inside the facility so if you step in to warm up please do not linger and be mindful of the capacity limits. This same procedure will apply to the Sweetheart Snowshoe/Boot Hike scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 13.
The other significant change is with Woodworking for Wildlife. In the past people have joined in person at the Nature Center but this year the parks are going to provide a virtual experience. When people register, they will be provided a kit for birdhouse that we will construct. People will need to come by the main office in Buffalo at 3500 Braddock Avenue NE to pick the kit up. Then on Saturday, Feb. 6, at 2 p.m., the park will post a video from our naturalist who will go through the program with participants and show them how to construct your birdhouse and talk about placement, maintenance, and things of that nature as well.
