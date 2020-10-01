Winning streak reaches 3 for STMA girls tennis

The STMA girls tennis JV players are routinely called up to play varsity matches, but for this away match against Buffalo High School on Sept. 22 it was long-time JV coach Brian Mashuga who was called to coach the varsity team due to head coach Tyler Creelman being out.
Mashuga’s line-up produced a convincing 5-2 victory for the Lady Knights and the for the third year in a row, a victory over the Bison. Wins came from # 2 singles Meadow LaDuke 6-0 6-3, # 3 singles Hailey Peterson 6-1 6-0, # 1 doubles Ellie Breuer and Izzy Berning 6-2 5-7 7-6, # 2 doubles Olivia Flaten and Claire Haakenson 6-1 6-4 and # 3 doubles Kyra Purrier and Lauren Ras 6-1 6-4.
Breuer, who is now consistently playing at 1 doubles found herself again in a long 3 set match with partner Berning.
“1 doubles is a tough position,” said Breuer, “and the matches can be long but we’ve shown we can win at that spot this season.” And after playing for 2.5 hours, they did win once again.
Home vs Hopkins
Ninety minutes into its home match against Hopkins High School on Sept. 24, the STMA girls tennis team was clinging to a precarious 3-2 match score lead, and all eyes were turned to senior Hailey Peterson at # 2 singles and the # 1 doubles team of junior Ellie Breuer and senior Emma Thole as both matches were into the 3rd set.
To win the team match, STMA needed a victory in one of the two remaining being played so the STMA team and its fans were gathered closely together watching both matches intently. Peterson who had lost the 1st set 2-6 came to life in the 2nd set winning 7-5 and because the team match outcome was still not determined, a full 3rd set needed to be played.
With the set score at 5-4, Peterson calmly held serve to win the 3rd set 6-4 and at the same time ensure her team a win.
“I knew this was my chance to win and I tried not to let the pressure get to me,” said a relieved Peterson after her match. Coach Brian Mashuga (filling-in for Coach Tyler Creelman) spoke with Peterson during the changeover at 5-4 in the 3rd set but their conversation was very brief.
“I just told her she knew what she had to do, and to go out and do it and she did it,” said Mashuga. “There was no coaching involved in our conversation.” A few minutes later, Breuer and Thole also won their 3rd set giving them a win and adding another win to the team score giving the Lady Knights a 5-2 win over Hopkins.
Other winners for STMA included # 1 singles senior Meadow LaDuke 6-2 6-4, # 2 doubles senior Izzy Berning and junior Olivia Fladen 6-3 6-3, and # 3 doubles seniors Claire Haakenson and Mayia Hofmeister 6-2 7-5.
“That was a hard-fought match today and it was a reminder that no win is easy in the Lake Conference. The whole team worked very hard today,” said Mashuga who guided the team to two consecutive wins this week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.