Win for Crimson girls

(Photo by Rich Moll)

Osseo’s Nora Arneson and Maple Grove’s Julia Lewis race for the ball in a game Aug. 29. The Crimson won the game 5-0. Goalkeeper Bella Hanna records the shutout.

