(Editor’s note: The following is Hanover Historical Society secretary Mary Coons reflecting on suffragist movement)
Last year, Minnesota commemorated the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage. Minnesota was the 15th state to ratify the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote in 1919 – and signed into law in 1920. (With COVID shutting down almost everything in 2020, this event is being celebrated again in 2021).
What the movement was about
The first women’s rights convention, organized by Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Lucretia Mott, was held in Seneca Falls, New York in 1848. Organizers created a women declaration of rights, including the right to vote at the convention.
The suffragist pioneers, including Susan B. Anthony, circulated petitions and lobbied Congress to pass a constitutional amendment empowering women. That campaign to “never surrender” and “never give up” would not see fruition for another 72 years before women in the U.S. finally won the right to vote.
Various national suffrage movements formed – the National American Woman Suffrage Association and the National Woman’s Party – both lobbying President Woodrow Wilson and Congress and campaigning in individual states. The Delta Sigma Theta Society – the only African American women’s organization to participate – also marched. International groups (Great Britain, Canada and Australia among others) also took to the streets.
In Minnesota, prior to 1919, women could only cast a ballot in local school board or library board elections. Despite the amendment being signed into law, voting rights were by and large extended only to white women; excluding Native American and African American women. Native women were granted citizenship four years later while black women did not overcome their barriers until 1964 when President Lyndon Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act.
Traveling Centennial Exhibit
According to co-CEOs Chris Carson and Wylecia Wiggs Harris of the League of Women Voters US, “In 1920, our founder Carrie Chapman Catt believed that within five years, a League of Women Voters could give millions of women voters a crash course in civic engagement and launch them into the American political system. The League was a safe-haven for women, regardless of formal party affiliation, to find their voices on issues that mattered to them.
“As we approach our 100th anniversary … even more important than our celebrated past or the impact we have in the present, are the hopes and goals we have for our future.”
Commemorating the suffragist’s political struggle, the Hanover Historical Society is hosting a traveling exhibit by the League of Women Voters. The exhibit will be at the Hanover History Center (1010 River Road, Hanover) May 10 to 21 on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturday, May 15. All times are 2 to 7 p.m. Suggested ages for the exhibit are 15 and up. Admission is free. After viewing the exhibit, stay and tour our history center and its artifacts/displays. COVID protocols will be in place and everyone attending must wear a mask.
For more information about the traveling exhibit or the Hanover Historical Society, email info@hanoverhistoricalsociety.org or mary@hanoverhistoricalsociety.org.
