What are you up to, Class of 2020?
Alicia Miller

Does this look familiar? In 2008, we asked kindergartners what they wanted to be when they grew up. These kindergartners are now the Class of 2020.

We would like to try and reach out to as many of these students as possible. 1. We are looking for these seniors to share with us if their career plans have changed or stayed the same. 2. We also would like it if they would share how the end of this school year has affected them.

Seniors, please send us your responses along with a current photo yourself, what school you attended for kindergarten, your kindergarten teacher, and where you’re graduating from. If you have the section pictured, please take a photo of your class and send it with your response so we can match up what class you were in.

If you are a senior who was not featured in this section, we still would like you to send us your responses and a photo.

The deadline is May 15. Send everything to Alicia Miller at alicia.miller@apgecm.com. We can’t wait to hear from you!

