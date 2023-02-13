Wright-Hennepin Cooperative Electric Association is looking for one high school junior to sponsor for a free trip to Washington, D.C. this summer.
The Youth Tour is an annual outing sponsored by the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA), bringing together over 1,500 high school students from across the country for a week-long trip to D.C. Students meet with lawmakers on Capitol Hill, learn first-hand about how the government works, and how to make their voices heard as citizens and electric cooperative members.
They also learn about the history of electric cooperatives and visit popular tourist attractions. Since the program began in the 1950s, over 50,000 high school students have participated, according to NRECA’s website. This year’s Youth Tour runs June 13-18.
“My favorite part of the trip was all the reflection after sightseeing or new learning,” said Bethany Yu, WH’s 2022 Youth Tour attendee. “After we visited historic sites and monuments, we had some down time on the bus or at the hotel to talk with others about how the day went, [and] what we learned. Hearing the perspective on what we did from a variety of different types of people was cool and I definitely gained some new perspective on this trip. I had a lot of fun sightseeing and doing activities, but the reflection piece was really my favorite part.”
The Youth Tour application and more information can be found at https://bit.ly/WH-Youth-Tour. Applicants’ parents or guardians must be WH members. Applications must be postmarked by March 3.
“The Youth Tour is an amazing opportunity to learn new things, grow as a person, and create future change. There is so much opportunity for learning,” Yu said.
Wright-Hennepin Cooperative Electric Association is a member-owned, not-for-profit electric utility that provides power to rural Wright County and western Hennepin County. The cooperative has been a corporate citizen to the area since 1937 and currently serves more than 58,000 electric accounts. It is headquartered in Rockford.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.