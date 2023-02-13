Wright-Hennepin Cooperative Electric Association is looking for one high school junior to sponsor for a free trip to Washington, D.C. this summer.

The Youth Tour is an annual outing sponsored by the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA), bringing together over 1,500 high school students from across the country for a week-long trip to D.C. Students meet with lawmakers on Capitol Hill, learn first-hand about how the government works, and how to make their voices heard as citizens and electric cooperative members.

