Wright-Hennepin Cooperative Electric Association members who participate in Operation Round Up recently donated grants totaling $80,000 in February. ORU has awarded more than $4.8 million since it began in 1994.

Participants allow their electric bills to be rounded up to the nearest dollar. The rounded amount is then used for donations supporting local programs. Approximately 90% of WH’s members participate in the program, contributing a total of almost $20,000 each month.

