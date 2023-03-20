Wright-Hennepin Cooperative Electric Association members who participate in Operation Round Up recently donated grants totaling $80,000 in February. ORU has awarded more than $4.8 million since it began in 1994.
Participants allow their electric bills to be rounded up to the nearest dollar. The rounded amount is then used for donations supporting local programs. Approximately 90% of WH’s members participate in the program, contributing a total of almost $20,000 each month.
The board manages the donated money, which is held in a trust fund. Through a selection process and review of guidelines, the trust board evaluates funding requests on a bimonthly basis.
The trust board donated the following on behalf of WH members at their February meeting:
• $30,000 — Local food shelves
• $10,000 — Can Do Canines, funds to support an assistance dog
• $10,000 — Community Dental Care, funds to support dental care for those with limited options for care
• $10,000 — Wright County Community Action, funds to provide low-income energy assistance
• $7,500 — Angel Foundation, funds for emergency financial assistance for cancer patients
• $7,500 — Hope Chest for Breast Cancer Foundation, funds to provide financial assistance to breast cancer patients
• $5,000 — Open Doors for Youth, funds for Connections program for youth experiencing homelessness
Those interested in ORU funds can find the application and learn more about the types of activities ORU supports by visiting WH’s website at bit.ly/WH-ORU, sending an email to oru@whe.org, or calling the Administrator to the Trust, Lisa Zipp, and leaving a message at 763-477-3000 extension 6126.
Wright-Hennepin Cooperative Electric Association is a member-owned, not-for-profit electric utility that provides power to rural Wright County and western Hennepin County. The cooperative has been a corporate citizen to the area since 1937 and currently serves more than 58,000 electric accounts. It is headquartered in Rockford.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.