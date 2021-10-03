WH hosts electric vehicle ride and drive event

Wright-Hennepin Cooperative Electric Association (WH) hosted an Electric Vehicle (EV) Ride and Drive Event on Sept. 16, in tandem with Drive Electric MN, where members were invited to learn about and test drive EVs.
Over 270 members attended, and approximately 175 members test drove vehicles. The event was hosted ahead of Drive Electric Week (Sept. 25 – Oct. 3), a week dedicated to raising awareness of the benefits of EVs.
Vehicles available for test drives were provided by local dealerships and included a Tesla Model Y, BMW X5, Kia Niro, Polestar 2, Volkswagen ID.4 and a Mitsubishi Outlander.
Members also had the opportunity to learn about EVs from their fellow members who are currently EV owners and brought their vehicles to display.
The event also included electric bikes courtesy of Trailhead Cycling, an electric utility terrain vehicle and representatives from Great River Energy and Drive Electric MN. WH was also available to discuss its EV programs, charging options and rebates.
“This event was a great opportunity to display the range of EV options for our members,” said WH President and CEO Tim Sullivan. “WH stands ready to help our members on all things EV, from rates to information to chargers.”
Wright-Hennepin Cooperative Electric Association is a member-owned, not-for-profit electric utility that provides power to rural Wright County and western Hennepin County. It is headquartered in Rockford.
