The unofficial results are in for the St. Michael City Council race, with all precinct reporting.

In the race for mayor, incumbent Keith Wettschreck received 4,423 votes (57.16%). Challenger Charles Thompson received 3,279 votes (42.38%).

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments