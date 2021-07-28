Westbound I-94 ramp to Weaver Lake Road closes July 29

The westbound ramp from Interstate 94 to Weaver Lake Road in Maple Grove is closing Thursday, July 29. The ramp is anticipated to be reopened Aug. 19.

Starting Thursday, July 29, crews will close the ramp from westbound Interstate 94 to Weaver Lake Road in Maple Grove. Motorists should follow the signed detour to the Maple Grove Parkway exit and proceed to eastbound I-94 to Weaver Lake Road. The ramp will reopen Thursday, Aug. 19.

Motorists should plan ahead and give themselves additional time or seek an alternate route.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is making improvements to a 39-mile stretch of I-94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater that includes more travel lanes, bridge replacements, new bridges, improved drainage and the resurfacing of deteriorating pavement. Additionally, a new interchange is being constructed on I-94 near the city of Dayton.

The improvements will reduce congestion, improve safety, improve freight movement, enhance economic vitality and provide a smoother ride for users of I-94. The project began in 2019 and is expected to be complete this year.

For more information, visit the I-94 Maple Grove to Clearwater project page at dot.state.mn.us. If people have any questions about the project, contact the project team at 651-456-8205 or info@i94-mg-clearwater.com.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments