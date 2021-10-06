Crews opened the new loop ramp and closed the existing ramp from westbound Interstate 94 to Hwy. 241 late Wednesday evening, Oct. 6. Motorists should take the new loop ramp from westbound I-94 to exit to Hwy 241. The existing ramp is expected to reopen in late-October.

The ramp closure is needed so crews can replace pavement and reconfigure lanes.

When work is complete, there will be two exit ramps at the interchange from westbound I-94 to Hwy 241. To travel northbound on Hwy 241/Wright County Road 36, motorists will use the existing exit ramp. To travel southbound on Hwy 241, motorists will use the new loop ramp.

