West Hennepin Public Safety reminds citizens of reoccurring scams that are happening all over the United States and unfortunately in our own community. Here are the most common ones:
COVID-19 Scams
People receive an unexpected/unsolicited email or text message from a boss, pastor, professor or a leader in an organization in which they are involved. The message asks a person to purchase gift cards and send them or the claim codes to a specific person to assist in COVID-19 treatments or efforts. WHPS suggest that people immediately try to contact directly the person requesting the gift cards using a phone number/email that you know is theirs. Always be suspicious of anyone who contacts and demands money quickly.
Social Security or Identity Theft Scams
Someone receives an unexpected phone call or unsolicited email about a “problem” with a Social Security number, account, or benefits that needs to resolve immediately, or they will face arrest or other legal action. Or the scammer says a person has to make a payment to receive assistance for an identity theft issue or to get a Social Security benefit increase. It is a scam when someone receives a call from someone claiming to be from the Social Security Administration—or any another government agency—and they want that person to pay a fine or fee using gift cards, pre-paid debit cards, wire transfers, cash, or internet currency.
Amazon Scam
Scammers are using fake caller ID information to trick people into thinking they are someone who can be trusted. The practice is called “caller ID spoofing,” and scammers can fake anyone’s phone number. Someone might receive an unsolicited call from someone stating they are a member of Amazon Customer Service. They might say an account is frozen and they must purchase Amazon.com or other branded gift cards and provide the claim codes over the phone in order to remove the freeze on their account. Other things they might ask for are an Amazon password, full credit card ID or bank account number. Amazon will never call to ask someone to purchase gift cards to unlock an account or ask to provide sensitive personal information such as a social security number, tax ID, bank account number, credit card information, or Amazon account related information such as a mother’s maiden name or password.
Family Emergency Scam
Someone receives an unexpected phone call or unsolicited email from an individual claiming to be a lawyer, law enforcement agent, hospital employee, or even a family member. The individuals request financial help/information to help out the individual. Most of the time they request this by wire transfer or in the form of gift cards.
Craigslist or Classified Scam
A person posts something for sale, and someone who wants the item shipped contacts them. They often will send an amount of money over the asking price. This is usually sent in the form of a fake cashiers check or money order with instructions to deposit or cash it. They instruct the person to ship the item and keep some extra money to cover the shipping and time. The person ships the item. A few days later the person’s bank informs them that the cashier’s check, or money order did not clear. People now do not have the item and money.
What can you do to protect yourself?
Hang up and report the incident to the Social Security Office of the Inspector General online at oig.ssa.gov. Do not provide any personal or financial information to unverified businesses or persons over the phone. Report any suspicious phone calls to a local law enforcement agency or file a complaint with the FTC (Federal Trade Commission) by going to ftc.gov. It also is a good idea to monitor credit reports. Go to consumer.ftc.gov to receive a free credit report.
