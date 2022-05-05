The Maple Grove Farmers Market has announced its 19th season of local foods, beginning May 12 at the Maple Grove Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Road.
Weekly outdoor markets celebrate local food, the farmers and food makers who present it. The market will be open every Thursday afternoon from 3 to 7 p.m. May 12 to Sept. 29. On Oct. 6, 13, and 20, market hours will be from 3 to 6 p.m.
On opening day, shoppers can expect more than 40 vendors, growing to 50 vendors as the season progresses. May markets will feature a wide array of garden seedlings, including heirloom tomatoes, pollinator-friendly plants, bedding plants, herbs, and hanging baskets.
Shoppers will also find:
• Seasonal produce including asparagus, rhubarb, microgreens, lettuce, radishes, and mushrooms
• Locally-raised poultry, beef, pork, lamb, and farm-fresh eggs
• Farmstead products including maple syrup, honey, and wool products
• Breads and baked goods including artisan loaves, sandwich breads and buns, sweet rolls, croissant, tarts, cookies, scones, and more
• Beverages including fresh-pressed juices, smoothies, coffee, kombucha, and tea blends
• Ready-to-serve entrees and sides such as strudel, pierogis, olive salsa, baked beans
• A huge variety of pickles, jams, preserves and sauces
• Flavor enhancements for home chefs, like spice blends, balsamic vinegar, infused oils, and barbeque sauce
Customer loyalty rewards are back
Shoppers are invited to visit Market Information to register for the frequent shopper program. Here’s how it works: Check in each time when shopping the market. When people log four visits, they will receive a $2 token to spend anywhere in the market.
Customers who participated in the program prior to 2020 are still on file and can pick up where they left off. This program is made possible in 2022 by support from Compeer Financial and Great River Energy.
Power of Produce Kids’ Club returning
This popular children’s program will restart May 12. Kids ages 4-12 are eligible to participate. Check in at market info to receive a free reusable shopping bag and a $2 token to spend on fresh fruits and vegetables or food-bearing plants.
Receive an additional $2 token every time visiting the market. This program is made possible by support from TopLine Federal Credit Union, Casa De Corazon, South Lake Pediatrics, and Oakdale Obstertrics and Gynecology.
Learn more about the Maple Grove Farmers Market at maplegrovefarmersmarket.com. Sign up for weekly emails and follow the market on Facebook and Instagram. Sign up to receive a market day text message reminder by texting INFO to 1-833-201-6936.
