The Maple Grove Farmers Market will move back to its home base at the Maple Grove Community Center beginning on Thursday, May 13. Look for the market outside in the parking lot. The Maple Grove Community Center is located at 12951 Weaver Lake Road.
Weekly outdoor markets celebrate local food and the farmers and food makers who present it. The market will be open every Thursday afternoon from 3 to 7 p.m. May 13 to Sept. 30. On Oct. 7, 14, and 21, market hours will be 3 to 6 p.m.
On opening day, shoppers can expect more than 40 vendors, growing to 50 vendors as the season progresses. May markets will feature a wide array of garden seedlings, including heirloom tomatoes, pollinator-friendly plants, bedding plants, herbs, and hanging baskets.
Shoppers will also find:
• Seasonal produce including asparagus, rhubarb, microgreens, lettuce, radishes, and mushrooms
• Locally-raised poultry, beef, pork, lamb, and farm-fresh eggs
• Farmstead products including maple syrup, honey, and wool products
• Breads and baked goods including artisan loaves, sandwich breads and buns, sweet rolls, croissant, tarts, cookies, scones, and more
• Beverages including fresh-pressed juices, smoothies, coffee, kombucha, and tea blends
• Ready-to-serve entrees and sides such as strudel, pierogis, olive salsa, baked beans
• A huge variety of pickles, jams, preserves and sauces
• Flavor enhancements for home chefs, like spice blends, balsamic vinegar, infused oils, and barbeque sauce
CUSTOMER LOYALTY REWARDS ARE BACK
Shoppers are invited to visit Market Information to register for the frequent shopper program. Here’s how it works: Shoppers check in each time they shop the market. When someone logs four visits, they will receive a $2 token to spend anywhere in the market.
Customers who participated in the program prior to 2020 are still on file and can pick up where they left off.
This program is made possible in 2021 by support from Compeer Financial and Great River Energy.
Power of Produce returns in June
The popular children’s program, Power of Produce Kids’ Club, will restart in June.
Kids ages 4-12 are eligible to participate. Check in at market info to receive a free reusable shopping bag and a $2 token to spend on fresh fruits and vegetables or food-bearing plants.
Receive an additional $2 token every time you visit the market! Start date and details will be available on the market’s web site and through email updates to customers.
COVID-19 SAFETY PROTOCOLS
Executive Order 21-21, which took effect on May 7, brings the market back to almost “normal” operations. Here’s what shoppers can expect:
• Customers are not required to wear masks
• One-way traffic and controlled entrances have been discontinued
• Eating is allowed within the market area
• Vendors, staff, and volunteers are required to wear masks (there are a few exceptions)
• The market has been designed with extra space between vendors to give more opportunities for social distancing
• Soap-and-water hand washing stations and hand sanitizer will be available for use
For up-to-date information please visit maplegrovefarmersmarket.com.
Learn more about the Maple Grove Farmers Market at maplegrovefarmersmarket.com. Sign up for weekly emails and follow the market on Facebook and Instagram. Sign up to receive a market day text message reminder by texting INFO to 1-833-201-6936.
