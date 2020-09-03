Weaver Lake Road to eastbound I-94 ramp closing Sept. 8 to Oct. 6

Crews need a few more days before they can close the ramp from Weaver Lake Road to eastbound I-94.

MnDOT now expects the ramp from Weaver Lake Road to eastbound I-94 to close beginning Tuesday, Sept. 8 through Tuesday, Oct. 6. The detour for the ramp closure is westbound I-94 to Maple Grove Parkway to eastbound I-94.

This closure is necessary to allow crews to resurface the ramp and improve pedestrian crossings.

The closure is part of the I-94 Maple Grove to Clearwater project. MnDOT is making improvements to a 39-mile stretch of I-94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater, that includes more travel lanes, rebuilt bridges, improved drainage and the resurfacing of deteriorating pavement. Additionally, a new interchange is being constructed on I-94 near the city of Dayton. The improvements will reduce congestion, improve safety, improve freight movement, enhance economic vitality and provide a smoother ride for users of I-94. The project is expected to be complete by 2021.

Motorist are asked to drive with care in work zone. Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate with care and caution. Stay alert, as work zones are constantly change. Watch for workers and slow-moving equipment. Obey posted speed limits. The fine for a violation in a work zone is $300. Be patient and expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

For more information about this project, visit the I-94 Maple Grove to Clearwater project website at: mndot.gov/i94-mg-clearwater.

