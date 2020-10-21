The race to the section championship for the Maple Grove High School soccer teams had to wait at least a day due to a cruel mid-October trick from Mother Nature.

The fall snow that blanketed much of the state caused postponements almost everywhere. The Maple Grove boys’ section semifinal game scheduled for Tuesday against St. Michael-Albertville was moved to Wednesday, Oct. 21. The Crimson will take a 10-1-1 record into that match and advanced with a 3-0 win over Buffalo in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Maple Grove’s girls team won their opening-round match with a 4-0 victory over Buffalo on Thursday. The defending state champion Crimson (7-4-1) also had their semifinal game moved to Wednesday as they prepare to play host to Brainerd.

The Osseo boys saw their season come to an ended with a 2-1 loss at Brainerd in their section quarterfinal to finish 2-10-1. The Oriole girls lost a 5-1 match to Roseville and finished 1-10-1.

VOLLEYBALL

Maple Grove’s volleyball team is off to a quick start to the delayed season. The Crimson defeated Andover in five sets on Monday night to improve to 4-0. Maple Grove also got a 3-2 win over Elk River and swept Anoka in three sets last week. The Crimson are scheduled to travel to Centennial on Thursday.

Osseo lost a 3-1 decision to Anoka on Monday and dropped a 3-0 match to Coon Rapids to fall to 1-2 this season. The Orioles are scheduled to host Andover on Thursday.

