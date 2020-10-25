For years, some Maple Grove protestant pastors would have a monthly lunch together to encourage one another and learn from one another. Last year during one of the lunch meetings the idea of a collaborative effort between the churches was birthed –— “What could the churches do together to raise the level of the Christian faith and be a blessing to the communities?” Likewise, hoping to improve the perception of Christ centered churches in the city.
By January, the pastor’s felt it was something God wanted them to do so they would start pioneering the vision. In February, a steering committee was established, and ideas were proposed. The group consisted of not only local pastors but lay leaders from their congregations. The churches who felt this was a good year to get involved were: The Church of the Open Door, Northwood Church, Life Assembly, Maple Grove Covenant, The Grove Church, Maple Ridge Church and Faithbrook Church. Each church was asked to give what they could to support the initiative.
The steering committee quickly realized this would be a challenge with transitions in church leadership and COVID-19 crisis throwing the schools, community, and churches into major changes. It became clear that scope and action items would have to be simple and limited in their first year. As much as the churches wanted to bless all communities that are represented in their congregations, they settled on focusing on only the city of Maple Grove this year with the theme, We Love Maple Grove.
The committee then settled on three simple acts of kindness that could encourage and help with real needs. The first was a vision that every elementary classroom teacher in Maple Grove would receive an appreciation gift bag with a handwritten note of appreciation. Along with treats like mints, post-it notes, hand sanitizer, tote bag and chocolates from the local Painted Turtle in Osseo. The group estimates around 275 bags will be delivered to Maple Grove Elementary schools in the month of October.
The second act of kindness would be that each church would host a “Fill the Van” food drive at their local church to support the CROSS Food Shelf for people in the community to help with food shortages.
The third act would be to host and sponsor a Parents of Teenagers webinar to help deal with all the pressures and changes parents are dealing with. The pastor’s realized that many families and teenagers are not doing well due to all the changes and restrictions. As one pastor said, “Teens are out of their routines and this is bringing a lot of stress on the parent-child relationship.” Also, a lot of teenagers are experiencing hopelessness. The group contacted the Tree House Agency in Minneapolis that specializes in helping struggling teenagers. They agreed to lead a webinar called Parenting a Teenager in a Global Pandemic. This will be offered Saturday, Nov. 14, free of charge through the internet at 10 a.m. The public is encouraged to register at bit.ly/Parenting-Is-Hard.
To find out more, the group We Love Maple Grove offers a Facebook page and Instagram account.
The true heart behind the initiative was not only being a blessing to the community but that Christian churches are still relevant. They offer the message of Jesus Christ who wants to come into their life to establish eternal life and be their guide for navigating life.
